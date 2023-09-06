Janhvi Kapoor and the unending story of paparazzi's missing chappal; WATCH hilarious banter

Paparazzi and their 'missing chappal', the saga continues. It all started with a video showing Alia Bhatt noticing a slipper in the way when she stepped out after enjoying a dinner date with her mother Soni Razdan earlier in July. When she inquired about it, one of the photographers informed Bhatt that it belonged to someone. The actress was quick to pick it up and hand it over to the concerned person. This gesture of the National-award-winning actress won the hearts of fans. Now, after this incident, the new trend of paparazzi and their 'chappal slipping' while filming celebrities has been grabbing the attention of netizens. After Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor spotted a missing slipper of a pap recently. Read below to know the fun banter with a bonus video.

Janhvi Kapoor and the unending story of paparazzi's missing chappal

A video shared on Instagram shows Janhvi Kapoor getting papped exiting a building. She was looking cute in a white dress. While approaching her car, Janhvi spotted a 'missing chappal' slipped by a pap. She asked the paparazzi to take it as she was heard saying, "Koi toh le li jiye." The pap replied, "Haan le lenge Janhvi ma'am, kaam zaroori hai na." Hearing it, Janhvi flashed a bright smile and then got into her car. Watch the fun banter:

Check out fans' reactions

Adding a laughing emoji, one user wrote, "has this become a trend leaving your chappal behind?" Another commented, "Is it the latest trend?" A third user humorously wrote, "Chappal available."

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan also spotted a chappal of pap. In the video shared on Twitter, Bebo was heard saying, "Aapka famous chappal nikal chuka hai." Watch here:

Alia, on the other hand, funnily reacted when she spotted a 'missing chappal.' The actress was papped at the Mumbai airport when she noticed a 'chappal' and said, "Aap purposely kiya hai, mujhe pata hai" while sharing a light smile.

Watch the bonus video:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. About her upcoming projects, she has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara alongside Jr NTR, and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

