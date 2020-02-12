Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal REVEAL their Valentine's Day plan at the Lakme Fashion Week

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with Vicky Kaushal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. The two had set the ramp on fire with their stunning attires.

Janhvi Kapoor has been stealing the limelight since she made her debut in the year 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. With just one film old, Janhvi has gained a lot of fame and popularity all over. She has become an idol to many and has left fans to go gaga over her. From her casual looks to her diva looks, the actress has left no stone unturned. Recently, Janhvi was spotted with Vicky Kaushal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. The two had set the ramp on fire with their dazzling looks.

The two walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal. Janhvi's outfit was rather simple yet stunning as she wore what seems like a printed dress in blue and green while Vicky opted for a black and white outfit. Recently, we came across a video where Janhvi and Vicky are sharing some of their fashion tips with us especially for Valentine's Day. Speaking about their fashion statement, Vicky said, "It has to be an extension of my expression where I feel comfortable." Janhvi said, "Fashion to me depends on my mood, my comfort, ofcourse it depends on the occasion too."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's video here:

Giving some fashion tips on what to wear on Valentine's Day, Vicky said, "Wear what your partner likes you to wear. Simple. Have a very safe and happy Valentine's week." On the other hand, Janhvi said, "I will wear what I like to wear. Partner ka koi choice nahi hai. I am my own partner." Speaking about their plans on Valentine's Day, Janhvi said, "I don't have any plans. It is all very sad." Vicky said, "I will be in a different city for an award show."

On the work front, Janhvi has multiple films lined up ahead of her including the current film she is working on, Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya, RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao, 's Takht, Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Mr. Lele with . Vicky, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for his next film, Bhoot.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walking the ramp will make you want them star in a film together

Credits :Bollywood Now

Read More