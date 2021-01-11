Janhvi Kapoor announces next film Good Luck Jerry with Aanand L Rai; Shares FIRST glimpse

In her first glimpse of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sporting a braid and a bindi as she smiles wide for the camera. Check it out below.

After the much talked about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media on Monday to share a major announcement with her fans and followers. The actress shared her first glimpse from her next film which is titled Good Luck Jerry and will be helmed by noted director Aanand L Rai. The film has already gone on floors and the actress began shooting for the same today.

Taking to Instagram, Rai first shared Janhvi's look from the film and made the big announcement. He captioned the photo, "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsen Written by: #PankajMatta."

Soon after, Janhvi also shared the her look from Good Luck Jerry. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen walking in a powder blue salwar suit in a by-lane. From the looks of it, the film seems to be set in North India. Janhvi can also be seen sporting a braid and a bindi as she smiles wide for the camera. Janhvi simply captioned it with a smiling emoji and wrote, "#goodluckjerry."

Take a look at Janhvi's next film Good Luck Jerry's first glimpse:

In the past, Janhvi Kapoor has made headlines for a variety of projects that the actress has been signed for. From Dostana 2 to the horror comedy Roohi Afzana, Janhvi has made many of her contemporaries take note.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor's first look from Good Luck Jerry? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor twin in white as they are spotted holidaying in Goa

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×