Janhvi Kapoor on Anshula & Arjun Kapoor entering her life at a later stage: Has made us secure & stronger.

In her latest interview, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her personal and professional life. The actress, who is taking films slowly and growing steadily in the industry, spoke to Filmfare about her career, family and how she's become indifferent to trolls over the years.

In recent times, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor have grown close to their half siblings actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The four grew closer after the sad demise of Janhvi and Khushi's mum Sridevi.

Speaking about Arjun and Anshula entering her life later, Janhvi said, "I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that."

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are children to Boney Kapoor and his first wife late Mona Shourie. Speaking about Boney being a single dad, Janhvi said, "I think it’s new for papa but honestly, he’s become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don’t know, I think that it’s a very functional ecosystem, at least that’s how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he’s my best friend."

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor on her upcoming projects Good Luck Jerry and Mili: ‘Had a lovely time shooting them’