Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, and more; Actresses who essayed sportswomen in Hindi cinema

Gone are the days when women were expected to only do household chores and nothing else. In today’s world, women are breaking barriers of such existing stereotypes and are now focusing on developing their careers in hand. Women can perform all roles with equal grace and stamina as men can. To pump up the pulse of promoting women’s empowerment, Bollywood films are not far behind. Let us have a glance at some latest and upcoming films in Bollywood which aim to promote the basic concept of women empowerment.

Chakda Xpress Starring Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the lead role, the film Chakda Xpress encircles around the life of popular woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is being directed by filmmaker Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma's production banner ‘Clean Slate Filmz’. In a recent development, Anushka informed netizens that she has wrapped one schedule of the movie and will release it next year. In the month of August this year, the Indian Express reported what Anushka said in a statement about her upcoming film on Netflix. She said, “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket.”

Shabaash Mithu Featuring Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the film Shabaash Mithu revolves around the hardships faced by former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj in her life. The film hit the theatres on July 15 this year and was directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji under the banner of Viacom18 Studios. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, it was much appreciated among the critics.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Slated to hit the theatres in 2023, the film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi features actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Although it is not yet known on whose biopic is the storyline of the film based upon, reports suggest the film is based on the life of cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had shared glimpses of her prep for the film. She can be seen wearing cricketing attire making fans wonder what is her role about. However, one thing is certain, Janhvi can be seen working hard to match up to the level of cricketing being played nowadays and her Instagram stories are a proof of the same.

Saina Starring Parineeti Chopra in lead role, this 2021 film is based on the life of Saina Nehwal. For the unversed, Nehwal is a Indian woman Badminton player who made it big by winning over 24 international records in this form of sport and made the nation proud of her achievements. This Amole Gupte directorial won praise from several critics.

Saand Ki Aankh The characters Chandro Tomar (Shooter Dadi) and Prakashi Tomar (Revolver Dadi), respectively portrayed by Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, are driving the film tilted Saand ki Aankh. Hailing from a village in Uttar Pradesh, both these sharp shooters have won several accolades for their country in this form of sport. Do give it a watch!

Rashmi Rocket Film led by Taapsee Pannu, Rashmi Rocket is based on the story of a girl from a small village who ends up becoming a world-level sprinting champion. It is believed that the story is inspired from Indian professional sprinter and Olympic athlete Dutee Chand. Do check out this film!