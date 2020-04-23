Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi and Anshula's picture perfect throwback photo spells sibling love

Janhvi Kapoor posing with siblings Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor in this throwback photo will make you want to see more of them. Check it out right here.

Throwbacks have become quite a thing as far as social media in today's time is concerned. We cannot seem to get enough of how things are and so, that seems to be our only escape, reminiscing the good old days, trying to remember when things were better and we were free. We keep coming across all these photos of people who keep sharing new things on social media, but today, we have a sweet throwback to share of the sibling squad.

Janhvi Kapoor and sister are both quite the divas and while it took longer, they are now all pally with siblings and Anshula Kapoor. In fact, Janhvi and Khushi also appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan together. We came across this photo of Janhvi, Arjun and everyone else posing during what looks like a fun party, and well, it is all we need, to hang out with our siblings, once all of this is over.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and others' photos right here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi has a lot of projects lined up for the time ahead, however, movies have been postponed due to the Coronavirus and so have her films. The actress has an interesting line up of films including the likes of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht, Dostana 2. The actress was last seen in her debut film Dhadak 2, and well, we are still waiting to see her return on the screens.

