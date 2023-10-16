Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor look super cute in this throwback PIC shared by Boney Kapoor; Netizens react

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Both actors enjoy a massive fan following on social media as well. Arjun, on various occasions, has proven to be a protective and doting brother to sisters, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, the father of star kids and popular producer, Boney Kapoor dropped a super cute childhood picture of both actors, creating a buzz on the internet.

Boney Kapoor drops adorable childhood pics of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Today, on October 16, popular film producer Boney Kapoor took to his social media handle and dropped a cutesy post featuring Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. In the picture, the quirks of little kiddos are enough to melt your hearts. In the photo, Arjun can be seen holding her little sister, Janhvi’s braid and both are all smiles posing for the camera. The photograph was clicked in Burlington, Boston in the US during the shoot of Khushi; starring Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor shared the post and captioned it, “Arjun & Janhvi having fun in Burlington a town near Boston in US during the shooting of ‘Khushi.’

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

The post shared by Boney Kapoor attracted a great deal of attention from the netizens. A fan wrote, “A fan wrote, “Beautiful memories children grow up so fast”, another fan wrote, “Lovely pic… Good to see baby Janhvi and young Arjun together”

Several other fans dropped a red heart and hugs emojis in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Workfront

Talking about Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in Kuttey. The action thriller released earlier this year was directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Currently, he has Ajay Bahl’s directorial, The Lady Killer in the pipeline which will also star Bhumi Pednekar as the lead cast. In addition to this, he also has another film with Bhumi in the pipeline, titled Meri Patni Ka Remake. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also has Rakul Preet Singh.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be soon seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi along with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh for which she had wrapped up the shoot a few months back. Apart from this, she also has Devara co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

