Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & more shower love on Anshula Kapoor as she fights an insecurity in new VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, the 2 States actor has had several hits and misses but he has always given in his everything to the movies that he has worked in. Arjun loves his sister Anshula and has been very vocal about the same too, be it in interviews or on Instagram. Yesterday, Anshula Kapoor shared a reel where she talked about her biggest insecurities.

Anshula took to Instagram to share her insecurities. She danced to ‘Keep Driving’ by Harry Styles as she flaunted her arms. Her caption read, “Contemplated posting this video 65799 times, because my arms are one of my biggest insecurities. Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/ uncomfortable! My squishy arms & stretch marks are natural human things… They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment.. Perfectly toned arms be damned - I’m not waiting for that!”. Her post on Instagram sharing her insecurities was brave since it is always difficult to be so vocal about one’s insecurities, especially if it is to do with one’s own body. Also, public figures are more vulnerable as they are easy targets for trolls and have to deal with judgments by those who don’t even know them personally.

Have a look at Anshula’s Instagram reel, HERE

Her siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor liked the post too, to show their support. Have a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 29 this year. He is also working in a few more exciting movies like Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer and Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, both expected to release in the last quarter of 2022. On the personal front, he is expected to grace Karan Johar’s coffee couch as likely to be seen in the upcoming season of the controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan with his ladylove Malaika Arora. Janhvi Kapoor has her hands full with Goodluck Jerry, Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.

Also read: When Janhvi Kapoor said Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor's presence in her life made her 'secure and stronger'