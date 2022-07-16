Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish ‘Good Luck’ to her tummy; Shares food PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry and the actress is promoting the film in every way possible. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. To note, GoodLuck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. And as the makers have released the trailer of GoodLuck Jerry, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release.

Meanwhile, Janhvi took to he Instagram stories and posted a picture in which we can see a table full of food. The actress however, gave it a GoodLuck Jerry twist and captioned the image as: “Good luck nahi bolenge to my tummy.” On Friday, she also shared her pictures as she aced her small-town girl look in a blue kurta and yellow dupatta as Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from the film and received praises from celebrities as well as her fans. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, "Jaya Kumari aka Jerry getting all dressed up to cause some chaos. Good luck nahi bolenge?" adding that the film will release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Have a look at Jahnvi’s post:

To note, GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.