Janhvi Kapoor auditions for remake of Baghban as Kartik Aaryan looks for heroines; Check their Insta banter

Kartik Aaryan is casting for a heroine for the remake of Baghban and Janhvi Kapoor auditions for the same. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be coming together for the first time in ’s sequel to Dostana titled Dostana 2, and as much as fans are excited to see them together on screen, we too are equally pumped to see their chemistry on screen. Now, given the current Coronavirus crisis, wherein the entire nation is under a lockdown, B-town celebs are taking to social media to interact with their fans and share sneak-peek of their quarantine life. From cooking to working out at home to doing household chores, actors are doing it all during quarantine, and after preparing a monologue to urge the citizens of the country to stay indoors and pay heed to PM Narendra Modi, Kartik Aaryan, in the latest, used the FaceApp age filter, and shared an edited picture of his Pati Patni Aur Who character Chintu Tyagi on Instagram. Well, just for fun, we believe so.

Adding a bit of humour to it, Kartik used the old-age filter on his photo and quipped that he was ready to star in the remake of Ravi Chopra’s family drama Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown. Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls send in your entries,” he wrote. Well, little did Kartik know that his idea of looking for heroines to cast opposite him in the remake of Baghban will be taken way too seriously as Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar applied for the same. Yes, amidst a host of comments, it was Janhvi Kapoor’s comment that caught our attention as she wrote, “sending my entry. Hope I am not too old for the part. Can do kathak and have a valid passport,” and to this, Kartik replied, “Do you have a Chinese visa, it’s set in China.”

Well, won’t it be interesting to see Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik star in the remake of Baghban. That said, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik’s Lucknow schedule of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was stalled due to the pandemic, and ever since the lockdown, the Luka Chuppi actor has been sharing pictures and videos from his quarantine diaries. In the latest, Kartik baked a cake for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari on her birthday. Also, after PM Modi urged everyone to contribute to the Coronavirus relief fund, Kartik Aaryan contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post wherein he announces that he is looking for heroines for the remake of Baghban:

