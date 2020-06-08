Janhvi Kapoor is in awe of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s romantic gestures in throwback photos

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story is well-known and their old photos always leave fans in awe of the two. We stumbled upon a few throwback photos of Janhvi Kapoor with her parents in which Sridevi and Boney’s sweet gestures are just too cute for their daughter to ignore.

Among the well-known love stories in Bollywood, and Boney Kapoor’s tale of romance is quite popular. The producer was always head over heels in love with the legendary star Sridevi and their photos speak volumes of his feelings for her. Even daughters Janhvi Kapoor and were aware of their parent’s love for each other. Some throwback photos of the late actress with Boney are proof of their magical love story and a few of them are going viral on social media again.

While surfing on social media, we stumbled upon a series of throwback photos of Janhvi Kapoor with her parents Sridevi and Boney. In the photos, Janhvi seems to be in complete awe of her parents and their love for each other. In one of the photos, we can see Janhvi holding onto her dad’s arm while he plants a sweet kiss on late Sridevi’s cheek. The adorable way in which Janhvi can be seen witnessing this romantic gesture is surely a treat for fans.

In another photo, Boney can be seen embracing Sridevi as they posed for a photo. Janhvi can be seen standing next to her parents as they embrace each other while getting clicked. The adorable photos of Janhvi admiring her parent’s romance are proof that Sridevi and Boney’s love story remains special for their kids.

Here are the throwback photos of Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor:

Recently, on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage anniversary, Janhvi dropped an endearing throwback photo of her parents and remembered their love story. The photo went viral on social media and fans loved it. Often, Janhvi remembers her late mom when she shares her throwback photos on social media. Even in her interviews, Janhvi speaks fondly about her mom. In a recent chat with Filmfare, Janhvi had revealed that she would love to recreate her mom’s songs from Mr India and Chandni if given a chance. Meanwhile, amid lockdown, Janhvi and Khushi spent time at home with dad Boney Kapoor.

