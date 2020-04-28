Janhvi Kapoor is back at giving out major 'Palat' vibes in this throwback slow motion video from Varanasi

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a fun slow-mo video on social media and we cannot help but go gushing over this one. Check it out right here.

Janhvi Kapoor has been pretty active on social media and has been sharing all these fun photos and videos constantly. Well, if anything, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has given everyone a chance to do so many things they haven't been able to but at the same time, it has also given fans a chance to get a closer look at the lives of their favourites. On one hand, there seem to be so many things going on as far as the outside world is concerned, but on the other hand, we are all staying home, withing the four boundaries of our house, trying to say as aloof as one can.

Janhvi's social media feed is definitely an interesting place to be at and as it turns out, the actress has been doing more than just stay online. Janhvi kickstarted her quarantine with a meaningful introspection session and at the end of it, she had one of the kindest notes to write about. The note was long enough to have qualified as a letter and she wrote her heart down including how she can still smell her mother's presence around in the house and how she has seen their father sit alone while waiting for them to come around, and how there are so many smaller things that we miss out on while we get busy turning our luxuries into necessities. It was, undoubtedly, one of the finest little something that we found on social media and it felt so many things all at once.

Apart from that, Janhvi has also been indulging in some painting and trying to have a fun time while at it. We got the first few glimpses of her paintings with sister as they all took some time out to indulge in some creativity. Later on, Janvhi also went on to share another photo fo everything that she painted and while art is art, these colourful canvases looked as pretty as ever and we definitely can't seem to get enough of it just as yet.

Something else that also happened to garner our attention was this video of Janhvi dancing and we think she is one fine dancer. She was going for regular classes before the lockdown came in and in fact, apart from the gym, that was one place where the actress was spotted as often as everyone once in a while. Janhvi does have an interesting list of pap diaries and all of them have managed to have our attention for various reasons.

Also, something that happened rather recently, Janhvi also shared the cover photo of Bazaar India and apart from the fact that it looks like a perfect click in fashionable night suit with her furry friend, it also saw sister Khushi Kapoor turn photographer for the actress for this one. Some of the BTS photos from the shoot were also doing the rounds online and they sure received a lot of love for all the right reasons if we might say.

And while that is just about a fine gist of everything that has been on Janhvi Kapoor's social media over the recent times post the lockdown has come into existence, today, she went on to share this stunning slow-motion video while on the boat in Varanasi and we cannot seem to get enough of it. While she is dressed to the T and looks as beautiful as ever, this one is another of the moments where she is shelling out major 'palat' vibes and the slow-mo makes it all the more better.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video right here:

Janhvi went on to caption the video about missing those days and wrote, 'Missing #Varanasi.' While this looks like every reason to miss the city that is everything beautiful and holy, it also makes us want to travel because it feels like forever since we have all been planning on things we could probably do once this is all over. And if you are someone who enjoys traveling and has it all planned, this video here is a reminder of just how much you want to go.

