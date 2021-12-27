Janhvi Kapoor is back with her team as they create a super fun video on Himesh Reshammiya's 'Icecream' song.

Janhvi Kapoor and her team are unlike any other and the actress keeps serving proof. On Monday, she did just that as she began the week on a super fun note. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a video featuring her and her close team members. In the video, the gang dressed in Santa caps and dancing in a hotel room can be seen jamming to Himesh Reshammiya's famous song 'Icecream Kahungi'.

Yes, you heard that right. Janhvi and her team made a super fun reel in which various artistes on her team can be seen playing different roles. Janhvi also can be seen holding a photo frame featuring Vijay Sethupathi and flaunts it when the song lyrics - "Sabko pata hai tujhe hogaya love," plays.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Merry Christmas frndz." Arjun Kapoor was quick to comment and said, "@vaishnavpraveen is going to be launched soon... I can sense it."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's super fun Christmas video with her team:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had shared another similar video on the super popular dialogue 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?". The actress' videos are loved across age groups on social media and in fact have even prompted fans to recreate Janhvi's videos.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has been shooting for multiple projects. The actress will be seen in Good Luck Jerry helmed by Aanand L Rai. She also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline but the film has come to a standstill after Kartik Aaryan was let go from the project.

