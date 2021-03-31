Janhvi Kapoor basks in the sun while enjoying the view of New York through her window; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share boomerangs showing the view of New York through her room window. Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor who was seen heading to the city of Los Angeles a few days ago is now in New York City. According to reports, the actress’s sister is in search of a good course at a university for acting, and the Dhadak star after finishing her Good Luck Jerry shoot went to LA to assist her. The actress had earlier shared breathtaking snaps by the beach while enjoying her time in the city. The star’s recent posts suggest that she is now in New York.

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to post two boomerangs of her. In one of the videos, the actress could be seen enjoying her morning with the sun shining directly at her face. The star could be seen wearing no makeup as she smiled in the post. The diva wrote, “NYC sun” followed by a sun emoji, letting her fans know where she is. Meanwhile, in the other boomerang, the star confirmed her location by standing in front of a window with a wide view of the buildings in New York City.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi’s last film Roohi was a booming success and instantly became an audience favorite. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. The actress will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, for which she recently wrapped up filming. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, Janhvi will also star in Dostana 2 next to Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

