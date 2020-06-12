Janhvi Kapoor beams with happiness as she strikes a candid pose in an unseen throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor's pictures instantly go viral whenever they are being shared on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of her unseen throwback pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor is among the new faces who have entered Bollywood in the past 2 years. Needless to say, the actress has already made a name for herself in the industry despite being just one film old. The Dhadak star has also acquired a huge fan base within a short period and it's increasing daily for reasons that are quite obvious. While all of us are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming projects, we cannot stop gushing over her pictures!

Yes, Janhvi’s pictures and candid videos instantly go viral on social media whenever they are being shared. While speaking of this, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of the Dostana 2 actress that cannot be missed. Janhvi is seen beaming with happiness as she strikes a candid pose while looking at the camera. She is seen clad in a grey t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching shorts and slippers in the picture. The actress goes sans makeup and lets down her hair while posing.

This picture happens to be from the time when she was yet to make her official entry in Bollywood. Meanwhile, the good news for all the ardent fans of Janhvi Kapoor is that she has some interesting projects lined up as of now. Among the most awaited ones of the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She will then be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. Janhvi is also a part of Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She has been roped in for ’s Takht too.

Credits :Twitter

