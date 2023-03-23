Janhvi Kapoor looks like a million bucks in a green saree; Shares a glimpse of NTR 30's mahurat puja

Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently on her birthday announced that she will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry with NTR 30. Directed by Koratala Siva, Janhvi will be seen alongside Jr NTR. The actress often expressed her wish to work with the RRR actor. On Thursday morning, Janhvi took to social media and informed her fans that she has started working on the film.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from NTR 30's mahurat puja

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with stunning pictures. She also posted a picture of the clapboard from the mahurat puja. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen sporting a gorgeous green saree with a pair of matching jhumkas. Her voluminous hair and on-point makeup look absolutely dreamy. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and family members were seen showering love on her. Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor dropped red heart emojis and Maheep Kapoor commented, "Congratulations my love." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Love to see this! Good luck Bambi." Even fans were seen expressing excitement about the film.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently in an interview said that she manifested her role in NTR 30. She also said that she always wanted to work with Jr NTR. She said during India Today Conclave, "Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with Jr NTR sir. This film might be the first time this technique worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learned to be always positive and do my work."

ALSO READ: NTR30: Koratala Siva opens up about the plot of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's action film