Janhvi Kapoor begins work on Boney Kapoor's Mili, to shoot the next schedule in Dehradun?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been busy with her work assignments over the past few weeks and now, reports are in that she has silently kicked off work on the Hindi remake of Helen that is backed by dad Boney Kapoor. A recent report also claimed that Janhvi may head to Dehradun next month for another schedule of Mili, title of the Hindi remake of Helen. Mili marks the first collaboration between Boney and his daughter Janhvi. A leading daily's report states that Boney, who is in Delhi for the shoot, is overseeing things from there.

A report in Mid-Day claimed that Janhvi apparently kicked off shooting last week in Mumbai amid the delay due to the pandemic restriction. The report also claimed that Boney is keeping a close watch from New Delhi on the shoot and is constantly in touch with director Mathukutty Xavier. As per the report, the director plans to shoot with Janhvi for the scenes involving her on-screen father and boyfriend in Mumbai along with sequences involving her being in a freezer room. Post this, Janhvi and the director may shoot in Dehradun.

A source told the daily, "The protagonist works at a restaurant in the mall. Since malls are presently closed in Mumbai, they will can the scenes in the north Indian city." Further, the source told the daily that Boney is keeping a close watch on Janhvi's shoot. It was also revealed that the producer had brought on board Ranjith Ambady, who won a National Award for his make-up in the original film. Reportedly, he will work on Janhvi's character's look when she suffers from hypothermia in a freezer.

The source further told the daily, "The project was to go on floors in June, but got delayed due to the lockdown. Boney is constantly in touch with Mathukutty."

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She also has shot for Good Luck Jerry with director Siddharth Sengupta. It is backed by Aanand L Rai.

