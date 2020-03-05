Janhvi Kapoor on being compared with Sridevi: People need to accept that I’m a different person from my mother

Janhvi Kapoor who is always being compared with her mother Sridevi who was an amazing and legendary actress recently opened up about it.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in the year 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter has been a known face way before she stepped her foot in Bollywood. Being the daughter of late actress , Janhvi was often spotted with the actress. Janhvi was recently spotted in Chennai with her entire family for Sridevi's prayer meet. Remembering her mom, the Dhadak actress had even shared a few throwback pictures on her social media account. The actress who is always being compared with her mother who was an amazing and legendary actress opened up about it in an interview with HT.

Janhvi said that she thinks people need to accept that she is a different person from her mother. There’s a section of society that has been able to do that with Dhadak, but there are people who couldn’t make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in Janhvi. Maybe after more of her work comes out, they’ll understand she is a different type of actor and she will make different choices. On acting in any remake of Sridevi's movie, Janhvi said, "I don’t think that anyone can recreate that magic. No one can. Also, when something has been done so well, I don’t know if it’s right to try to attempt to do it again."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor and Mr. Lele with .

