Janhvi Kapoor on being 'highly visible' due to paparazzi culture: Important to not take it too seriously.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors amidst the younger lot. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and the paparazzi more often than not make sure to never miss her. While Janhvi has several films in the pipeline, the actress is also gracing a fashion magazine cover this month.

In a chat with Femina, Janhvi was asked if she ever feels the pressure of being highly visible due to the paparazzi culture. Also, if it has ever gotten overwhelming. The actress replied saying her life does not revolve around being papped.

"It’s important to not take it too seriously. This isn’t my job, and it most definitely isn’t my life. It is not a reflection of everything that you are capable of or are doing. It’s just a non-tangible world where you put things out, communicate, and have fun, but that’s about it," Janhvi said.

When asked how she would describe celebrities or actor of the new generation, Janhvi said, "I think as someone who is more approachable and relatable, and less mysterious and aspirational."

The actress recently wrapped shooting with her father and producer Boney Kapoor for the first time. She will also be seen in Aanad L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi is also slated to feature in Dostana 2. However, the film has been put on indefinite hold after Kartik Aaryan was dropped from the cast.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan dishes out desi girl vibes as she heads for sheep grazing in a village; PICS