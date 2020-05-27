Janhvi Kapoor on being lady of the house post Sridevi’s demise: I don’t think I am because I'm very childish

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about how the lockdown has impacted her in a recent interview. The Dostana 2 star revealed how dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor depend on her post Sridevi’s demise.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with dad Boney Kapoor and sister . From cooking to watching series and films, Janhvi has been spending time with her sister at home. Not just this, she keeps her fans updated with her lockdown shenanigans via her social media. However, in a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about how lockdown made her realise that people of the house depend on her a lot more since ’s demise.

In a chat with Filmfare, Janhvi revealed that post Sridevi’s demise, she does not consider herself to be the lady of the house. She mentioned that during the lockdown period, she realised that she is paying more attention to her dad Boney Kapoor and even on things like why her sister Khushi Kapoor is sleeping so much and other things. Janhvi mentioned that the realisation that people at home depend on her dawned on her amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Janhvi said, “I don’t think I have become the lady of the house because I'm very childish. But during this lockdown, I'm understanding how much people at home depend on me a lot more. Because I haven't been home this much for the past 2 years. Now all of sudden I'm keeping track of what Papa is eating, or why Khushi is sleeping so long, and how they are going to get vegetables and if they are sanitizing everything properly or what the protocols are. I was thinking If I wasn't here I don't know what would have been happening. I think they would have managed. I think the responsibility has just dawned on me that they do depend on me a bit.”

Here's a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor's lockdown fun:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Janhvi also shared a statement by her father Boney Kapoor when a house help tested Coronavirus positive. The star urged all her fans to stay at home amid the lockdown and to stay safe. On the work front, Janhvi is all set to be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It was slated to release on April 24, 2020. However, due to COVID 19 lockdown, it got delayed.

