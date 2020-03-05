Janhvi Kapoor on being pitted against the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: I know what I have to offer

Janhvi Kapoor gets talking about the constant comparison with contemporaries from B-town, and here is what she has to say.

Bollywood is a competitive space to be in, however, more than the competition, there are comparisons drawn between contemporaries. And one of the most talked about comparisons in recent times happens to be one between the star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others as they all made their debuts in and around the same time. All of them have had their own kind of movies to do, and have work ahead of them as well, but the constant pitting against each other never stops.

Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor went on to say how it has been a year since her film released and so she gets the conversation and how both, comparisons as well as the competition are a by-product of this profession. She adds how she feels motivated by seeing the work everyone has been doing and learns from them. She also said how everyone has been so brave in making original choices and it is a wonderful space to be in.

On being asked if such kind of competition does not bother her at all, and to that, she knows what she has to offer and in that, she feels secure. She says that she knows the things that need to be worked upon and things that other people could be good at, and so, they all can simply co-exist because there is space for everyone.

