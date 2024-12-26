Janhvi Kapoor, BF Shikhar Pahariya strike stylish pose, Khushi Kapoor dances with rumored beau Vedang Raina in unique Christmas celebration with Orry

Taking to his Instagram, Orry shared pictures of his Christmas celebration with Janhvi Kapoor, her BF Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored beau Vedang Raina and Radhika Ambani.

Published on Dec 26, 2024
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas 2024 in style and Orry (Orhan Awatramani) like always gave us a special glimpse of a star-studded bash in Jamnagar. Recently, he shared pictures celebrating the festive spirit with Janhvi Kapoor, her BF Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored beau Vedang Raina and Radhika Ambani delighting fans with their glimpses. 

