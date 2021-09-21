Janhvi Kapoor, in a bikini top, nails a wet hair flip in Maldives throwback; Fans call her 'jal pari'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor often treats fans with glimpses from her life on social media and it seems on Tuesday, she was in a nostalgic mood as her post featured a throwback video from her Maldives trip. The Roohi actress had travelled to the Maldives a while back and when she was there, Janhvi kept sharing photos from the tropical paradise with her fans. Now, on Tuesday, the actress remembered her time in the Maldives and shared a video that left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a video in which she is seen clad in a silver bikini top with a sarong around her waist. The gorgeous star could be seen nailing a wet hair flip in slow motion in the video. Janhvi is seen standing in the Maldivian sea while she flips her hair in the video and seeing the same, fans were left swooning. Many took to the comments to compare Janhvi to a mermaid. Her close friend and Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma also dropped a comment along with her stylist Tanya Ghavri on the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously, Janhvi had shared a post featuring videos and photos from a get together with her sister and close friend Akshat. The photos had set the gram on fire as the Roohi star nailed an all white look like a boss.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Helen remake that is backed by Boney Kapoor. She also will be a part of Dostana 2 that is directed by Collin D'Cunha.

