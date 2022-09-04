Janhvi Kapoor binges Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 and finds THIS WIFE the most entertaining; Guess who

The Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is already creating ripples in the digital world as it has quickly clinched the number one spot and has become the most watched series for the week, in India, on its digital platform. This semi-reality show focuses on four Bollywood wives, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari and gives viewers a sneak into their luxurious and chaotic lives. The show has got many viewers hooked, one of them being the emerging star, Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is very active on social media and keeps sharing posts and stories on Instagram on a regular basis, to keep her fans and admirers posted. The actress shared a story on her Instagram suggesting that she is totally hooked onto the show. She reshared a post by her aunt Maheep Kapoor on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "You are just too entertaining!!!!!". Without a doubt, Maheep is one of the most entertaining wives on the show. She is chaotic, lively and very upfront and viewers love that quality about her because it makes for an entertaining show. Among the other wives, Seema Sajdeh too falls in the league of Maheep. Bhavana and Neelam are relatively subtle and add nonchalance to the show. This season also features Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Badshah, Malaika Arora and Ranveer Singh among other celebrities.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story:

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives can be binge-watched, digitally, on its respective platform. On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s GoodLuck Jerry. The movie was released on the OTT platform. Janhvi's performance was much lauded in the film. From her acting to dialogue delivery, fans loved every bit of her performance. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

