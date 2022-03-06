Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Khushi Kapoor shares adorable childhood pic with sweetest birthday message

Janhvi Kapoor is clocking another year round the sun today and the actress is getting some birthday love from fans and family. One of them is her sister Khushi Kapoor. The young star kid took to social media to drop the sweetest birthday message for her sister Janhvi and shared an unseen photo.

On Janhvi's 25th birthday, Khushi wrote, "Happy Birthday my everything." In the photo, the sisters can be seen sitting on a golf cart and smiling adorably for the camera. The post was all things cute and mushy. Janhvi's father and producer Boney Kapoor also had a sweet birthday message for his daughter.

He wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta,” while sharing a childhood photo of the actress.

Check it out:

Two days ago, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport celebrating her birthday with the paparazzi. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress even cut a cake with media personnel before catching her flight.

After Gunjan Saxena and Roohi, Janhvi has a bunch of films in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. Apart from these, Dostana 2 is also said to be in the making.

