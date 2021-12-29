Janhvi Kapoor blazes through in golden as she dishes out a stunning look in the middle of a desert.

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to look stunning , irrespective of the climate or situation, the actress would rarely disappoint. On Wednesday, she proved the same as the actress took to social media to drop a series of photos. The pictures were not just usual selfies but from a stunning photoshoot in the middle of the desert. Yes, you heard that right.

Janhvi looked stunning in blazing golden photos as the actress posed for the camera in the middle of nowhere. Wearing a gold and white kaftan with stunning jewellery, the photos are simply unmissable. Sharing the photos, Janhvi captioned it, "where you see barren land; I see golden sand." Well, clearly Janhvi seems to have taken inspiration from the golden sand around her and channelled it into her photoshoot.

The actress impressed designer Manish Malhotra with her latest photos. The designer was one of the first to praise Janhvi, as he commented, "Looking stunning!" Check out Janhvi's latest post below:

On Wednesday, Janhvi also shared some fond memories on her Instagram Story and penned a sweet note for cousin sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday. Janhvi wrote, "Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the rest of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads (heart emoji)."

