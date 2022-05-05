Janhvi Kapoor blends comfort & style in printed kurta set as she gets papped at airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B’Town. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi is only a few films old in showbiz, yet she has successfully made her mark in the industry. Since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak, Janhvi has been a constant part of the limelight. The actress is often papped as and when she steps out in the city. Speaking of which, she was photographed at the airport tonight, as she landed in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for ethnic wear is not a secret. She is often seen donning comfortable, yet stylish kurtas and salwar suits, especially when she’s travelling. Well, tonight was no different. The actress was seen wearing a coordinated black and white anarkali salwar suit. The embroidered hems elevated the look of the dress even further. Janhvi wore her hair down, and sported a mouth mask, keeping in mind the Covid-19 safety guidelines. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of juttis and a beige shoulder bag. She obliged media with pictures as they clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest airport pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Apart from that, she also has the Karan Johar-backed film Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she’s shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

