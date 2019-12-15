Janhvi Kapoor bonds with friends in Varanasi & shares breathtaking pictures from her vacation

The actress has shared some amazing videos and pictures of her vacay in Varanasi on Instagram. The actress is seen posing with a dupatta on her head and is covering her face while looking at the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the first schedule of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya is recently having a gala time with her friends in Varanasi. The actress has shared some amazing videos and pictures of her vacay in Varanasi on Instagram. The actress is seen posing with a dupatta on her head and is covering her face while looking at the camera. Janhvi looks pretty in her Indian attire. The actress has also posted pictures of some amazing milkshakes that she is later seen snacking on too.

Sharing one picture, which has the three of them seated, which a collage of many small pictures in the back, Janhvi simply added three face emojis. And just a few hours back, the Dhadak actress shared two pictures of her on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see Janhvi is sitting on the stairs in front of a door with a green dupatta on her head. She is posing in style while looking at the camera. The actress is looking stunning and her smile will make her fans go weak on their fans.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's pictures here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2 which is the sequel of John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. The actress will also be seen in Rooho Afza with Rajkummar Rao and in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. She will also be seen in 's Takht.

