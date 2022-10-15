Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor have the sweetest reaction to Anshula Kapoor’s PIC from London; Check out

Anshula Kapoor may not be in the acting field but she often grabs the limelight because of her work and social media posts. The Kapoor sibling is quite popular on social media. Well, we have often heard stories of her bond with her father Boney Kapoor and siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. We love to see pictures of them when they come together for festivals and family functions. Anshula is currently in London and shared pictures of her from there. What caught our attention was Janhvi and Boney’s comment on it.

In the pictures that Anshula Kapoor shared we can see her posing with a pink wall in the background. Anshula looks pretty wearing a pink-coloured long coat over black pants and a black tee and completed her look with black boots. She looks extremely happy. Sharing this pictures, Anshula wrote, “I mean I just had to na! #PinkOnPinkOnPink #CanYouGuessMyFavColourYet? #RoohAfzaGotNothingOnMe.” Taking to the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Ur looking like a cutie cupcake!!!!!!!!!!!!” Boney Kapoor too commented on the picture and wrote, “Wow se bhi upper.”

Check out the picture and the comments: