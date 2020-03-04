Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Thala Ajith arrive for Sridevi's prayer meet at Chennai

Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor recently flew to Chennai for Sridevi's prayer meet. They were joined by South superstar Ajith Kumar for the same.

Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor recently jetted off to Chennai in order to attend 's prayer meet held in the city. South superstar Thala Ajith too joined them for the same. Sridevi's sudden demise came as a shock for the entire nation. The news of her decease struck the entire Indian cinema with grief. It has been two years since Sridevi left us but she is still remembered for her contribution to the cinema and her beauty. The veteran actress passed away on February 24, 2018 and left a void in the film industry.

Recently, the Kapoor family held a prayer meet in the remembrance of Sridevi. Boney Kapoor was spotted in a white kurta pajama. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor wore a saree. South superstar Thala Ajith also joined them for the prayer meet.

Last evening, Janhvi Kapoor left for Chennai. Just a while ago she was seen with Boney Kapoor, Thala Ajith and other members of the family at the prayer meet. Sridevi's demise comes as a shock not only for her family but also for people belonging to the industry and the masses. The veteran actress has been a part of many blockbuster hits such as Lamhe, Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, and others. She has also been an established name in the South. We saw her last in 2017 film Mom and her performance proved that she's irreplaceable in our hearts and in the industry.

