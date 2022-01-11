Janhvi Kapoor is a bundle of cuteness as she cuddles with pooch Panda after testing negative for COVID-19

Earlier during the day, Janhvi Kapoor officially confirmed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor were positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Now, after completing her home quarantine session, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her pooch Panda. Needless to say, the Dhadak star looked like a bundle of cuteness as she hugged her pet dog in the latest photo.

While sharing the picture online, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “He’s so cuddly when he’s not barking.” It seems that the young starlet was busy watching some series when the pooch Panda Kapoor cuddled up with the Roohi star. Dishing make-up and glamour, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely adorable in a quirky printed pyjamas. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open completed her casual and girl next door look.

Take a look at the photo below:

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to confirm that she contracted the COVID virus. Her official statement read, “Hey Guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMD required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask and vaccinate! Take care everyone.”

Speaking of Janhvi’s professional front, the star-kid previously made her collaboration with Boney Kapoor official in Milli. Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

