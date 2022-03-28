Janhvi Kapoor is a 'busy bee' post workout, Khushi Kapoor conceals her Betty bangs with cap after gym; PICS

All set to debut in Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor is making it to the headlines every time she is being sighted by the paparazzi in the city. On Monday too, Khushi along with her sister Janhvi Kapoor were snapped and this time, the former concelaed her hairstyle with a cap. For those unaware, Khushi is set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. For it, she has changed her hairstyle and colour to something similar to Betty in the Archies comics. Her photos since then have been going viral.

On Monday, it seemed as the star kid was avoiding getting clicked in the look. Khushi was seen concealing her 'Betty Bangs' with a black cap after her workout session at the gym. She is seen clad in a black tee with beige cargo pants and sneakers. She teamed it up with a white Balenciaga bag. As she walked toward the car, she looked down and only waved to paps when she was about to sit inside her vehicle. On the other hand, her sister Janhvi seemed to be occupied with her phone. She was seen walking out of the gym in a white tank top and dark coloured tights. With a bottle of water in her hand, Janhvi kept talking on the phone till she reached her car.

See Janhvi and Khushi's photos:

Recently, a photo of Khushi from Apoorva Mehta's bash went viral where her golden hair like Betty from the Archie comics stood out. Pictures of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya also had hit the internet from the sets of the film and seeing the star kids together certainly left everyone in awe.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently walked the ramp at Lakme India Fashion Week for Punit Balan. She returned to Mumbai after the show. Her photos from her Delhi trip with Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgn also have been going viral on social media.

