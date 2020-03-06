Janhvi Kapoor buzzes with excitement as she cuts her birthday cakes in a fun video shared by Anshula; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 today and last evening, she celebrated it among her close friends and family at Anshula and Arjun Kapoor’s house. In a video shared by Anshula, Janhvi looked excited while cutting her birthday cake. Check it out.

Birthdays surely bring cheer and joy for all. But, for Bollywood celebs, they become even more special as their fans pour them with love and wishes. Today, Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older and is celebrating her 23rd birthday. Last evening, the Dostana 2 star was snapped while heading to and Anshula Kapoor's house where a small get together was kept. Janhvi’s best friend Tanisha Santoshi and dad Boney Kapoor were also present at Arjun and Anshula’s house.

In the presence of her loved ones, Janhvi was buzzing with excitement on entering another year of her life. Anshula shared a fun inside video of celebrations and we can surely see the Dostana 2 star all happy and cheery. In the video, Janhvi can be seen sitting on her knees in front of a table full of birthday cakes for her. Right Beside her, we can see her best friend Tanisha. As Arjun, Anshula and others started to sing, Janhvi blew the candles on each cake and cut the cake.

As she cuts her birthday cakes, we can see her giving a huge smile to sister Anshula and all we can say is that Janhvi surely had a fun-filled evening with her near and dear ones. She can be seen clad in a white outfit and is sans makeup for the birthday celebration with her family.

Meanwhile, fans of the diva are already pouring in wishes for her on social media. Janhvi wanted an intimate birthday celebration. Originally, she was supposed to be shooting for Roohi Afzana on her birthday as per a report. However, the shoot got cancelled and hence, Janhvi got the time to celebrate her 23rd birthday with her loved ones.

Here's wishing Janhvi Kapoor, Happy Birthday!

