Janhvi Kapoor calls birthday girl Shanaya Kapoor 'star' in her wish, Arjun Kapoor shares an UNSEEN goofy pic

Birthdays are always a special occasion for anyone and in Btown, they are even bigger as loved ones send good wishes. Speaking of this, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, has turned a year older today and on her birthday, she has been getting a whole lot of love from her family members. Not just her mum and dad, even cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have penned lovely notes for her on social media. Along with it, they have shared stunning photos.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi dropped a pretty photo of Shanaya and wished the birthday girl in her own sweet way. Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday to this star!!! Love you and have the best day and the most fulfilling fun and exciting year ahead @shanayakapoor02." On the other hand, Arjun dropped a goofy throwback photo with Shanaya as he penned a lovely note for his cousin. He wished she has an exciting year ahead. In his note, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 I hope & pray this year gives you the chance to discover & find true happiness thru your work & the people you meet... make the most of this year because it will lay the foundation for the rest of your life... stay as focused as you are and keep smiling like you always do."

Take a look:

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor also had shared a childhood photo to wish Shanaya on her birthday. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for her daughter as she celebrated her 22nd birthday. She even shared priceless throwback photos and poured her heart out in a note.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shanaya is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. Recently, she was snapped with Lakshya Lalvani in the city for a look test. The star in the making already has a massive fan base on Instagram and her photos tend to go viral in no time.

