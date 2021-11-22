Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in awe of Boney Kapoor's impeccable fashion sense; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is all praises for her dad Boney Kapoor’s impeccable fashion sense in a recent picture she posted on her Insta story this evening. Every once in a while, Janhvi posts pictures of her family members, showering her love on them and making the audience realise how close she is to dad and sister, as well as her extended family members. This time again, the ‘Roohi’ actress went all out in hyping up her famous father.

In the story that Janhvi posted of her father, the director can be seen posing in a royal blue coat, a white shirt, and black pants, with an adorable smile on his face. Janhvi posted the story with a cute ‘Rad Dad’ sticker. Moreover, she fondly wrote, “When the real fashion icon is your father.…’ on the story. The actress always posts adorable pictures with her younger sister Khushi as well, giving the audience a glimpse of their strong bond.

Check the story here:

What's more, even Arjun Kapoor was quite in awe of his father's dapper look. Uploading a story of his dad in the same attire, the '2 States' actor added a simple, but effective sticker that read 'The OG'.

Check Arjun Kapoor's story here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at multiple ceremonies at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding, looking quite stylish. On the professional front, she will next star in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Moreover, before embarking on a Dubai vacation, she was filming Helen's remake, ‘Mili’. ‘Mili’ is backed by none other than her dad, Boney Kapoor. Adding to this, Boney Kapoor is also busy with several other movies including Ajay Devgn starrer Maidan and Tamil movie Valimai which will star Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

