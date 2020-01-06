Janhvi Kapoor calls her Dostana 2 co actor Kartik Aaryan ‘Maa Daa Ladla’ as he shares a selfie with a friend

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will share screen space for the first time in Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for the sequel to Dostana titled Dostana 2, and ever since the two have started shooting for the film, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film. While the shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab, as we speak, the cast and crew have wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film and on Christmas, Kartik and Janhvi lighted up the internet when they posed for photos while wearing the Santa hat. Now today, Kartik Aaryan had posted a selfie wherein he is seen shirtless and clicking a selfie and in the photo, he is seen photobombed by a friend and soon after, Kartik’s Dostana co-star Janhvi Kapoor left a comment on the photo which read, ‘Maa da laadla bigad gaya.’ Well, Janhvi Kapoor’s comment has all the fans excited for the film.



In the photo, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor is seen posing in front of the camera flaunting his signature messy hair and his friend can be seen photobombing the picture from behind. Kartik captioned the photo as, “Mere Dost Aana #Repost @unseenfriend ...Titu Ke Sonu ka Unseen Dostana.#firstphotobomboftheyear #bromance…”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and next, he will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, and the sequel to ’s Bhool Bhulaiyaan opposite Kiara Advani.

Credits :Instagram

