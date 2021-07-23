Janhvi Kapoor calls herself 'cute but psycho' in latest post; Find out WHY

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been quite active on social media lately and her chic looks have been taking over the internet. From slaying an icy blue gown to a stunning bodycon dress, Janhvi has managed to pull off some of the coolest attires. Her social media account often gives fans a glimpse of her fun side too. Be it her videos with the Aksa gang or her goofiness with sister Khushi, Janhvi manages to win hearts each time. Now, she shared a new post on Friday and, well, dubbed herself to be 'cute but psycho' in it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a boomerang video in which she is seen clad in a pink top with jeans as she relaxed on the couch in her living room area and chilled at home. Her hair was left open and her makeup game was on point. As she relaxed, Janhvi seemed to be in a fun mood as she made a goofy expression in the photo and kept pulling her legs up and down while lying down on the couch. Dubbing her acts as 'cute but psycho', Janhvi shared the post.

Take a look:

Recently, Janhvi's dance video with her chachi, Maheep Kapoor on her song from Roohi, Nadiyon Paar went viral on social media. The cute video of Janhvi and Maheep matching steps impressed netizens.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 backed by . Reportedly, she is also doing a Hindi remake of the South film, Helen.

