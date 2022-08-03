Janhvi Kapoor calls herself ‘Team Villain’ as she hails brother Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns; Actor react

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release GoodLuck Jerry has hailed brother Arjun Kapoor’s film Ek Villain Returns that released in cinemas last Friday. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in lead roles. Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a snapshot of the film and wrote: “Team Villain, love it.” However, Arjun reshared Janhvi’s post on his Instagram story and wrote: “Best feeling knowing you got your team behind you.”

In the film, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. Seeing the audience's positive response, an elated Arjun earlier said, "The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post-pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'. I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come."

Have a look at Arjun and Janhvi’s post:

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor’s GoodLuck Jerry opened to rave reviews from the audience and the netizens have been showering immense praises on Janhvi. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead.

On the work front, Janhvi’s line-up of film includes Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.