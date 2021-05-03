Janhvi Kapoor calls late Irrfan Khan ‘Iconic’ as she watches his film 'Life in a Metro'; Shares glimpse

Janhvi Kapoor has shared glimpses of late actor Irrfan Khan’s film 'Life in a Metro' and praised him. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. Her Instagram feed is filled with stunning pictures. She has returned from vacation and is at home now due to the lockdown. Amid this relaxation, the actress seems like have found a way to keep herself busy. She is watching films and has been sharing glimpses on her Instagram. And in the latest one, she shared scenes of the film 'Life in a Metro' starring late Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared two scenes and called him ‘Iconic’. The late actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. He died at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Coming back to the actress, she was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. The film received a good response from the audience. It also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a picture by mentioning how much eagerly she was waiting for the vaccine. She had written, “Waiting for 1st May like. Please register to get vaccinated.”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The shooting of the film has also been completed. Her film Dostana 2 was also making headlines after Kartik Aaryan was removed from it. She also has 's Takht in her kitty.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor gives a glimpse of how she's waiting for May 1 for COVID 19 vaccine & urges all to take the jab

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×