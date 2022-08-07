Janhvi Kapoor calls Sara Ali Khan 'secure': When we're together, threatening energy between contemporaries...

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She has been basking in the success of her recently released movie GoodLuck Jerry. Well, when you are an actor, you are bound to face comparisons with other actors. Talking about Janhvi, she has always been compared to her contemporaries namely Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Despite all this, Sara and Janhvi have managed to be BFFs and their bond is not hidden from anyone. In a recent interview, the Roohi actress opened up about their friendship.

When asked that a friendship between two competing actresses is a rarity but her friendship with Sara Ali Khan is discussed in both film circles and with the fans, so how did this friendship start? Replying to this question, Janhvi Kapoor replied that they have known each other before they started their acting careers. She appreciates the way Sara is working hard and how real she is. Janhvi adds, “she is so secure about herself that when they spend time together, the threatening energy between contemporaries never shows up between us. I always feel that I am spending time with my friend who wishes good for me. It is difficult to find such a bond in life, let alone in the film industry. It’s the same with Ananya Panday, too. I think all of us are secure enough to root for each other. And we genuinely like each other.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra wishes Janhvi Kapoor for GoodLuck Jerry, says ‘you are super good in the film’; See PIC