Janhvi Kapoor calls sister Khushi Kapoor ‘queen’ as she shares staggering PICS; Navya & Shanaya Kapoor react

Khushi Kapoor shared some stunning pictures on Instagram as her close friends and family react lovingly. Scroll further to check out the pictures.
33976 reads Mumbai
Khushi Kapoor often shares some lovely pictures from her latest photoshoots on Instagram. Khushi is seemingly eyeing a Bollywood debut soon though her first film has not been announced yet. Khushi has been sharing several photoshoot images. Recently she had shared a series of pictures in red with the 80’s look. Several members of the film fraternity took to the comment section and praised the photoshoot including ‘Gully Boy’ director Zoya Akhtar. She wrote in the comments, “Hahahaha outstanding”. Khushi’s Bff Shanaya Kapoor also took to the comment section and dropped multiple heart emojis. Khushi’s photoshoot left Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap “speechless”.

Khushi Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures on Instagram. Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi took to the comment section and hailed her by writing, “Queeeen can I cry!!!!!”. Khushi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor, who has recently signed up with Karan Johar’s talent agency for her Bollywood debut also took to the comment sections and wrote, “wooooooooooo”. One of Khushi’s closest friends and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda took to the comment section and wrote, “Oh okayyyyy”. Khushi replied to her with an emoticon. Maheep Kapoor also took to the comments and complimented Khushi by calling her “beautiful”. 

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@khushi05k)

On the professional front, Khushi’s sister Janhvi has recently released ‘Roohi’ in the first half of 2021. She starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the horror-comedy which was directed by Hardik Mehta. Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is produced by Aanand Rai. She is also one of the leads in the upcoming Dostana 2.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

oh boy wht is she proud of? even her face is not hers. she is all plastic. insecure brats

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Besides photoshoot what else she does?

Anonymous 8 hours ago

ha ha good one

Anonymous 10 hours ago

new nose new lips.. just can't get behind these two.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Plastic ki dhookan looks pitiful

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Khushi kapoor was such an ugly duck; but now the is A Beautiful young lady....love and happiness for Khushi!!♥︎