Janhvi Kapoor calls sister Khushi Kapoor ‘queen’ as she shares staggering PICS; Navya & Shanaya Kapoor react

Khushi Kapoor shared some stunning pictures on Instagram as her close friends and family react lovingly. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

often shares some lovely pictures from her latest photoshoots on Instagram. Khushi is seemingly eyeing a Bollywood debut soon though her first film has not been announced yet. Khushi has been sharing several photoshoot images. Recently she had shared a series of pictures in red with the 80’s look. Several members of the film fraternity took to the comment section and praised the photoshoot including ‘Gully Boy’ director Zoya Akhtar. She wrote in the comments, “Hahahaha outstanding”. Khushi’s Bff Shanaya Kapoor also took to the comment section and dropped multiple heart emojis. Khushi’s photoshoot left Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap “speechless”.

Khushi Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures on Instagram. Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi took to the comment section and hailed her by writing, “Queeeen can I cry!!!!!”. Khushi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor, who has recently signed up with ’s talent agency for her Bollywood debut also took to the comment sections and wrote, “wooooooooooo”. One of Khushi’s closest friends and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda took to the comment section and wrote, “Oh okayyyyy”. Khushi replied to her with an emoticon. Maheep Kapoor also took to the comments and complimented Khushi by calling her “beautiful”.

Take a look at the post:

On the professional front, Khushi’s sister Janhvi has recently released ‘Roohi’ in the first half of 2021. She starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the horror-comedy which was directed by Hardik Mehta. Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is produced by Aanand Rai. She is also one of the leads in the upcoming Dostana 2.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor hit pilates in sporty looks ahead of weekend; Greet paps from a distance

Share your comment ×