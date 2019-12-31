Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop gushing over cousin Shanaya’s endearing pics with father Sanjay Kapoor; Check it out

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor shared some adorable photos with daughter Shanaya Kapoor on social media. Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t stop praising her cousin as she dropped a sweet comment on it. Check it out.

Among Bollywood families, we often see cousins and other close ones rooting for the newbie who is all set to enter the industry. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor has been the talk of the town in the past few months. Shanaya made her debut at a prestigious ball in Paris with her dad Sanjay Kapoor and became the talk of the town. Since then, the entire Kapoor clan has been rooting for Shanaya including cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, Sanjay took to Instagram to share some endearing and heartwarming photos with his daughter Shanaya. Seeing the same, everyone was left awestruck. However, Janhvi couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable daddy-daughter photos. In the photos, Shanaya can be seen clad in jeans, a white tee and brown blazer while posing with dad Sanjay. The daddy-daughter duo struck several poses and their photos left everyone in awe. Janhvi too couldn’t help herself and left a sweet comment on the picture in the form of a number of heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Shanaya has worked on her debut film as an Assistant director in Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. During the shooting of the film, Janhvi had shared photos with Shanaya to chronicle her days as an assistant. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi in the lead along with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is produced by and the posters of it left everyone in awe of how Janhvi had transformed into an Air Force pilot. Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

