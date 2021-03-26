Janhvi Kapoor cannot stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor's stunning purple look in a latest PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor is currently spending time at home in London with Anand Ahuja. Recently, she shared a gorgeous photo on social media and left her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe.

Actress is the OG fashionista of Bollywood who has managed to inspire millions of girls with her stylish looks. From nailing couture gowns to stunning lehengas, Sonam always manages to make a statement with her looks when she takes the red carpet. Not just this, the gorgeous star loves to keep up with the trends on a daily basis and when she heads out, she keeps it stylish. Speaking of this, recently, Sonam shared a stunning photo from London where she dolled up for the day and her cousin Janhvi Kapoor was in love with her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a beautiful photo in which she is seen striking a pose for the camera. In the same, Sonam is seen donning a purple outfit with statement earrings. The gorgeous gold earrings were in the shape of Paris' Eiffel Tower and stood out from the rest of her look. Her makeup was kept glam keeping in mind her stunning look and her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with strands left loose to give it a vintage feel.

Sharing the photo, Sonam captioned it with an emoticon. Soon, love started pouring in for her in the comment section. Janhvi wrote, "OMG" with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Wow!!! Stunning !!" Tamannaah Bhatia also dropped a sweet comment on the photo.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Ak Vs Ak and on the big screen, she was in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Now, she will be seen in a crime thriller titled Blind. The film has been shot in Scotland and is helmed by Shome Makhija. It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor misses mum Sunita as she pens a lovely birthday note for her: My mother's love showed me the way

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×