Janhvi Kapoor can't let go of Sridevi as she recalls her mom with a priceless memory on her birth anniversary

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to recall a sweet memory with her late mom. Along with it, she wrote, “I love you mumma,” and expressed her feelings.
Legendary actress Sridevi is being remembered across the world today on her birth anniversary. Joining everyone, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor also recalled a sweet memory with her mother and shared an unseen endearing photo that will leave you teary-eyed. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 and left everyone in a state of shock and grief. While fans of the legendary actress have been remembering her on social media as they pay tributes to her, her daughter Janhvi also remembered her with a sweet photo. 

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a monochrome photo in which she is seen embracing her mom tightly and not letting her go. The mother-daughter duo could be seen smiling in the old memory as they posed next to each other. Along with this, Janhvi expressed her love for her mom. As soon as Janhvi dropped the photo on Instagram, comments of several fans of the late legendary actress started pouring in. Not just this, many of the Bollywood celebs also reacted to Janhvi’s memory with her mom Sridevi. 

Janhvi wrote, “I love you mumma.” Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and other celebs were quick to react to Janhvi’s photo with her mom and were all hearts for it. 

Sridevi passed away in Feb 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning and left everyone shocked. Her daughter Janhvi was all set to make her debut that year in Dhadak. However, the legendary actress passed away before seeing her daughter’s debut Bollywood film. Her last film before her demise was Mom. But Sridevi also has a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero. 

Also Read|Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Remembering actress' iconic dialogues over the years that stood the test of time

