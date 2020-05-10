Janhvi Kapoor captures an adorable father daughter moment of Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor; See Photo

Janhvi Kapoor treats fans with a beautiful father-daughter moment between her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor amid the lockdown.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending some great time with their family and loved ones at home. While some of us are also trying to pull off some experiments by trying hands in cooking, singing, poetry and much more. Among all, Janhvi Kapoor has been spending her quarantine period with her sister and father Boney Kapoor. Khushi was abroad for her studies, however, she returned to India soon after the Coronavirus scare took over. And now that she is home, it is turning out to be a gala time for the Kapoor sisters because they are always doing things together, and more often than not, they keep sharing photos and videos of the same, keeping us entertained and updated.

Recently, Janhvi captured an adorable father-daughter moment on her camera and shared it with her fans. In the picture shared, we can see Khushi donning a black t-shirt and striped pajamas and her favourite cat headband has fallen asleep into daddy Boney Kapoor's arms who is holding her daughter while sitting on a couch. The two look adorable together and give major father-daughter goals. Janhvi has captioned the image with just a heart emoji and we totally agree with her.

Recently, the Dhadak actress recorded a video of Khushi having the bananas and toffee sauce made by Janhvi and while Khushi does seem to have a rather disappointing reaction to it, she tries to keep her sister's heart. None the less, eventually, when Janhvi confirms how does she like it, she murmurs something about how these are just bananas in the sauce and so, Janhvi captioned the video, saying, 'Subtle reaction of my banana with toffee sauce.'

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Credits :Instagram

