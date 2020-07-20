  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates as Ishaan Khatter co starrer Dhadak turns 2: Will always be grateful and thankful

As Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak completes two years of release, the actress is overwhelmed and expressed her gratitude in a post.
2751 reads Mumbai
It’s been two years since Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitaan directorial Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience and made Janhvi and Ishaan an overnight star. Clearly, watching Janhvi on the silver screen was a treat for the eyes. Besides, her onscreen panache also reminded the viewers of her mother late actress Sridevi. And as Dhadak clocks two years of release today, the young starlet is over the moon and is celebrating the milestone.

Janhvi took to Instagram and re-posted a picture of her team from Dhadak in her story. in the caption, the actress was seen expressing her gratitude towards her team for having her back. Besides, Janhvi was also overwhelmed with all the love that came her way post the release of Dhadak. She wrote, “2 years of Dhadak! Will always be so grateful and thankful for this experience and all these people” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post celebrating two years of her debut movie Dhadak also starring Ishaan Khatter:

To note, it’s been two years since Janhvi was last seen on the silver screen. While her fans have been missing her onscreen presence, she has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya along with Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also features Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

