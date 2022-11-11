Janhvi Kapoor channels Deepika Padukone’s Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om and recreates 'jhoomar scene'; Video

Janhvi’s post: In the video, the actor is seen wearing a silver gown and standing under a chandelier. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, “Yeh shanti kuch alag lag rahi hain (this Shanti is looking quite different).” She says in the video, “Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash and then the camera pans out towards her friend lying on the floor and laughing at her dialogue delivery. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Ye shanti nahi... Shantilal hai.” Another wrote, “Jaag uthi Shanti (Shanti has woken up).”

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in a good space as her recently released film Mili received a good response at the box office. The actress was busy for the last few days with the promotion of Mili. To note, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayam film Helen. Today, she shared a video in which she is seen recreating a scene from Deepika Padukone ’s debut film Om Shanti Om. Fans have also reacted to her video.

Om Shanti Om:

The film released in 2007 and was written and directed by Farah Khan. The story revolves around a junior film artist, Om, who is smitten by Shantipriya, a renowned actress, but is killed while trying to save her from a fire accident. Thirty years later, he is reborn and sets out to avenge her death.

Mili:

Mili is a survival thriller. Janhvi's character accidentally gets locked up in a freezer and keeping herself alive is the biggest challenge for her. She is seen wrapping her body with duct tape to save herself from freezing. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa are seen in key roles.

Upcoming work:

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in April next year.