Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Waheeda Rehman and is a sight to behold as she dances on Piya Tose Naina Lage

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to show off her Kathak skills as she rehearsed on Waheeda Rahman’s Piya Tose Naina Lage Re in a video. Fans are mighty impressed and anxious to see her in Karan Johar’s Takht. Check it out.

Just a few weeks back, Janhvi Kapoor candidly spoke in an interview about her love for the old films like Pakeezah and more as she opened up about her prep for ’s Takht. And now, Janhvi shared a glimpse from her dance rehearsals where we can clearly see the gorgeous star putting her best foot forward to nail the grace of Indian classical dance. Soon, Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht will go on floors and Janhvi is also a part of it with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

On Tuesday, Janhvi shared a video on Instagram that is bound to go viral. In the video, the gorgeous star can be seen nailing her Kathak performance on Waheeda Rehman’s classic song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re from Guide. In the video, from nailing the turns to classical dance mudras, Janhvi looked like a sight to behold as she aced her performance on the old classic song. Clad in a breezy blue anarkali, Janhvi looked gorgeous while dancing and left netizens in awe of her.

She captioned the video as, “When u lose balance so u have to improv an over dramatic end,” to indicate that she lost balance towards the end of the dance routine but substantiated it with drama.

Well, seeing the video, we surely feel that the diva has her preparations for Takht on point. A while back, in an interview with HT, Janhvi had mentioned that when she had signed on for Karan Johar’s magnum opus on the Mughal Era, she had started prepping for it by taking Urdu classes and Kathak lessons. Well, now we all know how Janhvi is nailing her dance performances and this is surely leaving us anxious to see her in Takht. Along with Ranveer, Alia, Kareena and Janhvi, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Takht. A few weeks back, Karan made the announcement with a teaser. Takht goes on floors in March 2020 and the film will be released on December 24. 2021.

