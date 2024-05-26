Janhvi Kapoor cheers for rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya’s mom for her new TV serial; ‘Proud of you aunty’

It's been quite some time now Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoredly dating each other. Even though, the uo never says anything about their relationship, their support for each other on social media, Janhvi donning a 'Shikhu' necklace, and their few appearances together make fans believe they are indeed dating.

A while ago, Janhvi shared a clip on her social media account where she cheered for Shikhar's mother's upcoming TV show and asked everyone to watch it streaming from tomorrow, May 27.

Janhvi Kapoor is proud of Shikhar Pahariya's mother's new TV show

On May 26, taking to her Instagram Story, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a video. The video features her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother Smruti Sanjay Pahariya in a new promo for her upcoming TV show called Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Cheering for her, Janhvi penned, "So proud of you aunty @smruti.shinde4271 (red heart) Ab shaam 7:30 baje aapka manoranjan jaari rahega, jab maidaan ki maati chhodkar aapka rishta khet ki maati se judega! (red heart)"

The actress further added, "Dekhiyega zaroor, #MaatiSeBandhiDor, Kal se, shaam 7:30 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par."

On the other hand, Shikhar also extended her best wishes to his mother as he wrote on his Instagram Story, "All my daily soap lovers go watch this tomorrow! Always making us the proudest mamma (red heart)" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Have a look:

Advertisement

Shikhar Pahariya reacts as rumored girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor wears 'Shikhu' necklace

A few days ago, Janhvi took to her Instagram account and dropped some stylish photos of her. Apart from her gorgeous outfit, her 'Shikhu' necklace caught everyone's attention. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it with a hair bow emoji.

Reacting to it, Shikhar Pahariya liked her post. Her sister-actress Khushi Kapoor commented, "Ladies and gentlemen," accompanied by several hand emojis.

At the Maidaan screening, the Mili actress exuded serenity, and boss lady vibes in off-white flared pants, a matching top, and heels. With her hair down and a glossy, glamorous look, she drew attention with a necklace bearing Shikhar Pahariya's name, 'Shiku.'

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

She is gearing up for the release of her sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks stylish as she flaunts 'Shikhu' necklace in new PICS; rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya 'likes' it