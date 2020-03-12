Janhvi Kapoor is completely besotted by her hand drawn caricature and so are we; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a hand-drawn caricature shared by an artist of her photo. The Dostana 2 star was completely awestruck by the work of art. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Z, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to leave a mark with her debut performance in Dhadak and her recent horror film, Ghost Stories. Post that, Janhvi gearing up for another fun line up of films in 2020 and the first one to release would be Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Over a period of 2 years, Janhvi’s popularity has soared and among her fans there are several who turn her photos into a piece of art. However, a recent artwork by an artist caught Janhvi’s attention and she shared it too.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story to share a hand-drawn caricature by an artist. In the caricature, minute details from one of Janhvi’s photos is taken and we get to see the Dostana 2 star in a red dress. With red lipstick and earrings, Janhvi’s caricature looked strikingly similar to her photos and we couldn’t stop staring at it. The diva shared the same and thanked the artist Prasad Bhatt for the same. Janhvi was all hearts for the stunning caricature of her photo.

In no time, several fan clubs shared the same too and made the photo go viral. Janhvi shared it and captioned it as, “@prasadbhatart Thank you for this.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s caricature photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her next, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars Janhvi as an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to be released on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will soon kick start the shooting of Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Takht will hit the screens on December 24, 2021. Besides this, Janhvi also has Rooh Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Credits :Instagram

